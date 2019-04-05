Discussing China’s engagement with MENA is difficult thanks to regional factors such as oil, conflict and strategic trade routes. While there are many opportunities for private sector and technology investment - and the latter has been the most vibrant area thus far - expanding collaboration between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will not be easy.

Those countries without oil, such as Egypt, Jordan,and Syria, need to rely on other resources to attract Chinese investors. This may lead to less competition for Chinese investors and allow them to collaborate in other areas such as technology, for example.

MENA tends to struggle ideologically against Western influence, particularly when it comes from the US, so China’s policy of non-interference while still providing funding for development projects seems more attractive than ever. Added to this, many countries within the MENA region do have domestic resources and can leverage China’s funding to create compounding effects. For example, a growing number of countries have set up bilateral investment funds with China to finance Belt and Road Initiative-related (BRI) projects. The UAE has established a $10 billion joint strategic investment fund between Abu Dhabi investment group Mubadala, China Development Bank and the Chinese State Administration of Foreign Exchange. The newly established Asia Infrastructure and Investment Bank is intended to accelerate the volume of bilateral trade and increase non-financial investment stock.

Growing internet penetration and government focus

With total internet penetration surpassing 60% in the Middle East, representing more than 150 million users, Chinese venture capitalists (VC) and angel investors are starting to take notice of the region. Unlike some other central parts of the BRI regions, such as sub-Saharan Africa, the MENA region has relatively stable digital and physical infrastructure. The Southeast Asia market is starting to become saturated, so now a number of Chinese VC are turning their attention to the Middle East. They have already targeted Israel, investing over $325 million there in 2018. With those successes, Chinese investors are now spreading across the GCC, and more tentatively, North Africa. They are interested in e-commerce, entertainment, leisure, technology, logistics and fintech.

Even before Amazon’s landmark purchase of Souq, the largest e-commerce site in the Arabic world, Chinese e-commerce giants had already began to take notice of the region. Alibaba has pledged to build a 'Tech Town' with Dubai Developer Meraas Holding, which will house over 3,000 high-tech companies, near Dubai's free port Jebel Ali.

According to predictions, the Middle Eastern e-commerce market will be worth $49 billion by 2021. In North Africa, Huawei just made an announcement to set up a cloud data centre in Egypt. Chinese e-commerce company JollyChic has managed to become one of the largest e-commerce sites in the region, focusing on cross-border trade only. While it is unlikely that other Chinese companies will be able to establish their own operations, this still shows the huge potential for imported products from China as well as partnership opportunities for cross-border innovation and technology. For example, unlike China, cash on arrival still accounts for 76% of e-commerce orders in the MENA region, which makes the payments sector ripe for disruption.

Tourism bringing in fintech

Oppositely, with the exception of online retailer Noon entering China to source for brand owners in China to connect them with Middle Eastern customers, the digital economy cooperation between GCC and North Africa has mostly benefited China. While there is a growth of venture capitalists in GCC, the deal size in China is likely too big for them. Even Israeli investors struggle to invest in China, given the maturity and scale of the companies.

Varied interest across the region

As expected, private sector collaboration between the two regions will depend as much on the focus of government investment as it will on the organic growth of tech hubs in the region. Historically, China’s Middle East trade has focused on the Gulf, with Saudi Arabia and UAE taking the lead. Both Iran and Israel are quickly rising, and Egypt is not far behind.